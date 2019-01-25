The Sioux Falls Washington Warriors will celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day by honoring 27 student-athletes.

Sioux Falls Washington will honor its 27 athletes prior to the start of the home game against Pierre on Thursday, January 31. The students selected have been nominated by members of the coaching staff of each SDHSAA sanctioned sport.

This year the Washington Warriors will honor the following athletes:

Mya Andarge

Lily Bartling

Camryn Burgers

Laramie Dickson

Rachel Doll

Leanna Drenkow

Alyssa Elton

Taylar Erickson

Miranda Flenard

Shania Graff

Brynn Heinert

Cassie Heintz

Maddie Jacobson

Samiya Jami

Mariah Jones

Deepa Magar

Katie McKee

Sah Meh

Ashley Moen

Libby Nachtigal

Madelin Risch

Peyton Rymerson

Jenna Sayler

Hailey Smook

Sarah Snelling

Miah Steinke

Mackenzie Wange

The U.S. Congress established National Girls and Women in Sports Day in 1986 to honor female athletic achievement and recognize the importance of sports and fitness participation for all girls and women.