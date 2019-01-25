Washington High School Honoring 27 Athletes for National Girls and Women in Sports Day
The Sioux Falls Washington Warriors will celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day by honoring 27 student-athletes.
Sioux Falls Washington will honor its 27 athletes prior to the start of the home game against Pierre on Thursday, January 31. The students selected have been nominated by members of the coaching staff of each SDHSAA sanctioned sport.
This year the Washington Warriors will honor the following athletes:
- Mya Andarge
- Lily Bartling
- Camryn Burgers
- Laramie Dickson
- Rachel Doll
- Leanna Drenkow
- Alyssa Elton
- Taylar Erickson
- Miranda Flenard
- Shania Graff
- Brynn Heinert
- Cassie Heintz
- Maddie Jacobson
- Samiya Jami
- Mariah Jones
- Deepa Magar
- Katie McKee
- Sah Meh
- Ashley Moen
- Libby Nachtigal
- Madelin Risch
- Peyton Rymerson
- Jenna Sayler
- Hailey Smook
- Sarah Snelling
- Miah Steinke
- Mackenzie Wange
The U.S. Congress established National Girls and Women in Sports Day in 1986 to honor female athletic achievement and recognize the importance of sports and fitness participation for all girls and women.