Sioux Falls native and Washington High School grad Nate Gerry will be active for his first NFL game this week.

The Philadelphia Eagle has been activated from the practice squad for Monday Night Football as Philly will host the Washington Redskins on ESPN.

Gerry was drafted out of Nebraska in the 5th round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Eagles and was cut during camp only to be signed to the practice squad by Philadelphia.

Through six weeks, Gerry has continued to improve on the practice squad and continue to create value according to sources.

It is unclear if there is a role for Gerry in the game plan but regardless, a very cool moment for the Sioux Falls native.