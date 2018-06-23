One of the best names in South Dakota high school basketball history is now playing at NDSU and just completed his sophomore season.

Now he is representing a entire country at the FIBA World Cup Qualifying Games.

Geu is representing Uganda as they try to advance through qualifying to the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

The qualifying games for the African nations take place June 29 - July 1 with the top five teams advancing forward.

There will be three games total and all will be played in Lagos, Nigeria.

Deng Geu played his high school basketball at Washington High School in Sioux Falls and averaged 6.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and led NDSU in blocks a year ago.

