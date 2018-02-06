Warning: Today Is the Most Popular Day for Breakups!

Ah February, the month of LOVE! Not so fast there honey! It's also the month of breakups! If you're in a relationship, consider yourself warned because today (February 6) is Red Tuesday.

What exactly is Red Tuesday? Well according to IllicitEncounters, the Tuesday before Valentines Day is the the top dumping day of the year. The site surveyed 3,000 people, 1 in 5 of us has dumped someone in the run-up to V-Day. The survey also found that the breakups are a combination of fear, pity and guilt.

The reasons for the unfortunate timing? Well, the significant majority (80%) simply stated that they no longer loved their significant other, and felt too guilty to spend a day full of love and romance with them, knowing that they couldn’t reciprocate those feelings.

If you aren't feeling it with that person anymore or you know it's just not going to work out, why spend all the time, money, and effort. After all, its not a bad thing to spend the holiday single. You can just spend the holiday to treat yourself!

So you know someone who has gotten dumped before Valentines Day?

