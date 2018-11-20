Warning! Don’t Eat Any Romaine Lettuce E. Coli Outbreak

It's almost Thanksgiving and you'll want to make sure there is no Romaine lettuce on the table this year.

The Center for Disease Control is advising that U.S. consumers not eat any romaine lettuce, and retailers and restaurants not serve or sell any, until they learn more about the outbreak.

Consumers who have any type of romaine lettuce in their home should not eat it and should throw it away, even if some of it was eaten and no one has gotten sick.

This advice includes all types or uses of romaine lettuce, such as whole heads of romaine, hearts of romaine, and bags and boxes of precut lettuce and salad mixes that contain romaine, including baby romaine, spring mix, and Caesar salad.

If you do not know if the lettuce is romaine or whether a salad mix contains romaine, do not eat it and throw it away. Wash and sanitize drawers or shelves in refrigerators where romaine was stored. Follow these five steps to clean your refrigerator.

At least 32 people in 11 states have gotten sick from the strain of E. coli in this outbreak. This investigation is ongoing and information will be updated as more is available.