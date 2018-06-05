Warm for the First Full Week of June in Sioux Falls

Are you happy now? Yes you! The ones who have been waiting for the summer heat to set in.

Break out the big floppy hat and sunscreen. Pump up the bike tires and try and locate that bike helmet. And pull down the kiddy pool from the garage rafters.

This week Sean Cable from KSFY TV Severe Weather Center brings on a forecast with temps in the upper 80's and lower 90's with little if any precipitation.

Farmers are happy now that the crop is in. Kids are jumping up and down and headed to the pool since school is out. And of course many are headed out on vacation.

I challenge you to find better summertime fun than right here in Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Canaries baseball, Sculpture Walk, kids sports camps, festivals, moonlight movies, golf tournaments and many lakes and beaches to enjoy.

Nothing wrong with a stay-cation!

