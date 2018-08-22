Wanted Man Rams Car Through Garage Causing Massive Fire

Three people are in custody after one who was wanted by authorities decided to evade an arrest warrant.

The felony suspect was being pursued by the Sioux Falls Area Fugitive Task Force.

KSFY TV is reporting that officers attempted to arrest the suspect wanted on a felony warrant. Officers cornered the suspect in a vehicle in an apartment complex in Hartford. When deputies tried to arrest the suspect he began repeatedly ramming their vehicles. The suspect eventually rammed the vehicle through the back of the garage and fled on foot. He was arrested after a short chase.

According to Sgt. Ryan Qualseth of the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office two other people were also arrested for allegedly helping a fugitive.

Qualseth says a few minutes later a fire broke out where the car had smashed through the wall.

By the time firefighters arrived the fire had engulfed the roof of the garage. Qualseth says the Hartford Fire Department stopped the flames from spreading to a nearby apartment building.

This is an ongoing investigation and more details will be made available when provided.

See Also: