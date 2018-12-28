Wanted Man Caught Napping at Gas Pump in Sioux Falls

Sneaking a snooze while at the wheel isn’t illegal, but if it raises suspicion the consequences are real. The troubles increase if you are wanted by authorities.

Sioux Falls Police Captain Loren McManus says it happened around 6:00 AM Friday (December 28) in the 3000 block of East 10th Street near South Chapel Hill Road.

“(The suspect) had been parked at one of the gas pumps for an unusual amount of time. At least the reporting party felt that it was unusual (fifteen to twenty minutes). Apparently, he was passed out. When the officer got there he recognized this person as having a warrant and that’s when the process started.”

Police discovered more than just a person who was wanted on an arrest warrant, the suspect had some brass knuckles in his possession which you need a permit to carry and his vehicle wasn’t licensed properly.

The 23-year old suspect faces charges of substituting license plates and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. Police don’t believe the suspect was under the influence of alcohol or narcotics at the time he was taken into custody. He is presumed innocent until proven guilty.