I ran across a story the other day about an anti-Trump bar that recently opened in Manhattan and it got me thinking back to a great bar idea we had in college.

Back then sports bars were starting to catch on. And my buddies and I had this idea to open up, not a sports bar, but a bar where everything revolved around politics.

Unfortunately, we never followed through with our idea. But I've been thinking more and more about it lately and I really do think a political-themed bar could work.

I'm still working on the name, but here's how I envision the bar to look.

The first thing you would notice when walking through the front door is the right side of the room is painted red, the left side painted blue and the middle painted white.

The red side would be for conservative republicans, the blue side for liberal democrats and the white middle for card-carrying members of the independent party.

On the red side, or republican side, all the TVs would be tuned to Fox News. On the blue side, the democratic side, all the TVs would be on MSNBC and the middle TVs would be tuned to CNN for all the independents.

Hanging on the walls would be photos of people who had a significant impact on their corresponding party. I'd also have a spot to display political buttons and bumper stickers.

At the far end of the room would be a stage called "The Soap Box." That's where anyone running for whatever office could stand up and speak their mind to the voting public.

I also envision this political-themed bar hosting various candidate forums and debates throughout each election period - a gathering place if you will.

As far as food, I haven't thought much about that yet, but I do know chicken wings would be a definite must - both right-wing and left-wing of course.

So what do you think? Does this sound like the type of place you could see yourself hanging out at, having a couple of beers with your buddies?

I would love to know what you think. And I'd REALLY, REALLY like to hear from you if you have a lot of money and would like to talk about investing in my bar idea.

See Also: