Want to Complain? Sioux Falls Has An App For That!

See something in Sioux Falls that needs some attention like potholes, graffiti, damaged street signs, abandoned vehicles, and more. Well, now the city has an app for that.

You can report all sorts of things and even upload a photo with your report. Every report is immediately routed to the appropriate team so they can quickly respond and provide an answer or solution.

In addition to tracking the reports that you’ve submitted, the app allows you to view reports submitted by other users, and learn when they’ve been resolved.

You can find the City of Sioux Falls app at Google Play and the Apple App Store. Once you download the app, you create a profile. Then you tap on the orange icon to start your report.

There are all sorts of categories to select from like: Pothole, Public Parking, Sewer Backup, Sidewalk snow and Ice Removal, Snow Gates, Street lights and more. Complaining has never been so easy.