WalletHub Says Sioux Falls among the Best Cities to Raise a Family
The personal finance website WalletHub is out with its 2018 list of 'Best and Worst Places to Raise a Family' - and (to the surprise of no one who lives here) Sioux Falls made the top ten, coming in eighth on the list.
To determine the most family-friendly places in America, WalletHub researchers compared more than 180 cities in areas such as housing affordability to school-system quality to the number of families with young kids.
Here's how Sioux Falls came out compared to all the other cities in the study:
Raising a Family in Sioux Falls
(1=Best; 91=Average):
- 49th – % of Families with Young Kids
- 17th – Median Family Salary (Adjusted for Cost of Living)
- 6th – Housing Affordability
- 1st – Unemployment Rate
- 30th – % of Two-Parent Families
- 32nd – % of Families Living in Poverty
- 28th – Separation & Divorce Rate
- 73rd – Violent-Crime Rate per Capita
Overland Park, Kansas finished in first place, followed by Irvine, California; Fremont, California; South Burlington, Vermont; Bismarck, North Dakota; Plano, Texas; Fargo, North Dakota; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Huntington Beach, California and rounding out the top-ten Gilbert, Arizona.
To read the complete report on all 180 cities included in the study, go to the WalletHub website.
Source: WalletHub
