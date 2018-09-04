The personal finance website WalletHub is out with its 2018 list of 'Best and Worst Places to Raise a Family' - and ( to the surprise of no one who lives here ) Sioux Falls made the top ten, coming in eighth on the list.

To determine the most family-friendly places in America, WalletHub researchers compared more than 180 cities in areas such as housing affordability to school-system quality to the number of families with young kids.

Here's how Sioux Falls came out compared to all the other cities in the study:

Raising a Family in Sioux Falls

(1=Best; 91=Average):

49 th – % of Families with Young Kids

– % of Families with Young Kids 17 th – Median Family Salary (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

– Median Family Salary (Adjusted for Cost of Living) 6 th – Housing Affordability

– Housing Affordability 1 st – Unemployment Rate

– Unemployment Rate 30 th – % of Two-Parent Families

– % of Two-Parent Families 32 nd – % of Families Living in Poverty

– % of Families Living in Poverty 28 th – Separation & Divorce Rate

– Separation & Divorce Rate 73 rd – Violent-Crime Rate per Capita

Overland Park, Kansas finished in first place, followed by Irvine, California; Fremont, California; South Burlington, Vermont; Bismarck, North Dakota; Plano, Texas; Fargo, North Dakota; Sioux Falls, South Dakota ; Huntington Beach, California and rounding out the top-ten Gilbert, Arizona.

To read the complete report on all 180 cities included in the study, go to the WalletHub website .

