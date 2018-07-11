Wall of Death Motorcycle Stunt Show Free at Hot Harley Nights

Rhett Rotten’s Wall of Death Motorcycle Stunt Show is one of the many spectacular free events at the 23rd Annual Hot Harley Nights through Saturday (July 14) in Sioux Falls.

His real name is Rhett Giordano but his fans know him as Rhett Rotten, riding vintage Harley-Davidson motorcycles around a barrel shaped wooden cylinder made of wooden planks. You get to stand at the top and watch his death defying stunts three times daily at J & L Harley-Davidson on 2601 W. 60th Street North, just off the I-29 exit at 60th Street North. This is free to attend and watch and is the most exciting motorcycle stunt show around.