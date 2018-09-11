Walk to End Alzheimer’s Hopes to Ease Isolation People Feel

South Dakota has over 17,000 people dealing with the devastation caused by Alzheimer's disease. The Alzheimer's Association of South Dakota is the first line of information about programs and services, care consultations, education, support groups, and a 24-hour helpline at 1-800-272-3900.

The Sioux Falls Walk to End Alzheimer's is Saturday, September 15, at Cherapa Place, ( 300 North Cherapa Place ). Registration begins at 8 AM, a special ceremony at 9:45 AM and the walk begins at 10 AM.

You and your children do need to register , there is no registration fee, but you are encouraged to make a donation if you can. This walk is the primary fundraiser for the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer's Association.

The day of the walk, each registered walker will receive a Promise Garden Flower with a color that signifies your connection to the disease:

Blue represents someone with Alzheimer's or dementia

Purple is for someone who has lost a loved one to the disease.

Yellow represents someone who is currently supporting or caring for someone with Alzheimer’s.

Orange is for everyone who supports the cause and vision of a world without Alzheimer’s.

You can register online now and join a group working to end the isolation many individuals and families feel when dealing with this insidious disease. Just by walking, you are helping to raise awareness, along with funds and the hope for a day when effective treatments, perhaps even a cure become reality.

For more information, see the Alzheimer's Association South Dakota Chapter , call the 24-hour helpline at 1-800-272-3900, and follow them on Facebook .