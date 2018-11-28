Walk the Streets of Bethlehem This Weekend in Sioux Falls

When searching for the "reason for the season" in Sioux Falls, there are many routes you can take. Some people find their quest for spirituality during the holidays takes them on a very personal trek. Others seek traditional events to remind them of and reinforce their spiritual roots.

One of the wonderful traditional events that occur in our city every year fulfills both of those requirements. Zion Lutheran Church's "Streets of Bethlehem" invites people to imagine themselves walking in the footsteps of those who lived in that shining city during the time of the Christ child's birth.

Church members fill the roles of townspeople, shepherds, and the holy family. Live animals play--themselves. Guests are invited to immerse themselves in the abience of the experience and interact with the denizens of this version of the "Streets of Bethlehem".

This Sioux Falls tradition is going on Sunday, December 2nd, from 1 to 4 PM at Zion Lutheran Church at 22nd Street and Spring Avenue. For more information see Zion Lutheran Church on Facebook .