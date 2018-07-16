Walk-Off Brian Dozier Grand Slam Lifts Minnesota Twins

Major League Baseball's half-time is here. And for the Minnesota Twins the first half of the season came to a close with a slam!

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th inning Brian Dozier was the hero on Sunday at Target Field as the Twins get a walk-off grand slam to pick up the 11-7 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

The benches would clear not once but twice in this game.

Earlier in the game starting pitcher Fernando Romero gave up four runs on 10 hits over 4 1/3 innings. According to Rhett Bollinger of MLB.COM Romero was optioned to Triple-A Rochester after the game.

Twins brought in closer Fernando Rodney at that point. But the bullpen went deep in this game seeing four more pitchers as Alan Busenitz earns his third save.

The win helped Minnesota finish its home stand with a 9-2 record to end the first half of the season. The Twins trail the first-place Cleveland Indians by 7 1/2 games with 68 to play.

After the All-Star break Kyle Gibson will get the start for the Twins against the Kansas City Royals on Friday.

