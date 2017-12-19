If you were an online shopper on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, your package could be part of the crush of packages that are trying to get to you in time for Christmas.

Because of overwhelming demand, UPS has already warned customers about possible delivery delays, according to MarketWatch . While the company rented more delivery trucks and have employees working overtime, they’re bracing for problems.

There have been a "bottleneck of orders" on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and could see more trouble as last-minute orders come in.

A helpful tip may be to keep the tracking number on your phone and check the progress daily. It may save you a headache on Christmas eve with a backup plan.

So if you're one of those last-minute online shoppers, aunt Edna might not be getting that night gown in time for Christmas morning.

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *

Also See: