If you ever wanted to meet Mark Wahlberg or Donnie Wahlberg well now is you chance! According to Kare 11, The Mall of America announced Tuesday that brothers Donnie Wahlberg, Mark Wahlberg and Paul Wahlberg will make an appearance at the mall at the end of the month to celebrate the newest location of Wahlburgers.

The grand opening event is scheduled for Thursday May 31, 2018 from 6:00PM to 6:30PM at the Rotunda. The restaurant will offer a unique dining experience featuring signature burgers, homestyle sides, housemade condiments, and vegetarian options, and a full bar including specialty drinks such as adult frappes and floats. It is located on Level 2, Northside, and will officially open at 10:30AM on May 22.

Regular hours will be from 10:30AM to 10:00PM, Sunday through Thursday, and 10:30AM to 11:00PM, Friday and Saturday. The popular restaurant chain now has a location in 16 states nationwide. This will be the first location in the state of Minnesota.

