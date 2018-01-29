Wages Are on the Rise at Companies Across the United States

Wages are on the rise at companies all across the U.S. and over the next three months, they are expected to go even higher.

One of big reasons for the rise: the majority of companies are hiring and are looking for workers, but can find them. The firms are forced to pay more in wages in an effort to find employees. The employment situation is so strong, there are few people available to hire.

Plus, companies are also having to pay higher wages to keep their current employees from leaving. There are a lot of job openings making it attractive to do some job hopping.

It gets very costly for business firms to constantly be hiring and training. They are willing to instead pay more to the workers already in place. If there ever was a good time to ask for a raise, it would be now.

