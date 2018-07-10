Now that July weather has turned officially gooy this is the peak ice cream season.

Bring on the cones, malts, banana splits and sundaes!

It's time for you to vote for Sioux Falls favorite ice cream and there are plenty to choose from. And just so you know one of these is a gelato and one is a yogurt store. Don't let that confuse you though.

B & G Milkyway-Five Sioux Falls locations plus Brandon and Tea.

Stensland Family Farms-Find them on 41st Street near Olive Garden.

SDSU Ice Cream-Their food truck will be traveling around for the summer.

Boki Gelato-In the new 421 building on north Phillips avenue in downtown Sioux Falls.

Parlour Ice Cream House-This is World Champion Pastry Chef Chris Hammer's creation in Washington Square.

Dakota Snow Ice Creations-Look for their food truck at several locations around Sioux Falls including the KSFY Friday's on the Plaza.

Dairy Queen-Five Sioux Falls locations.

Cold Stone Creamery-Adjacent to the Cinemark Century Stadium 14 theater.

Cherry Berry-Two locations in Sioux Falls.

See Also: