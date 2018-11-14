Volunteers of America Spirit Trees Granting Christmas Wishes

Volunteers of America has been around since 1923 helping people rebuild their lives and working with some of our most vulnerable citizens to regain their dignity and their lives. VOA's mission has never changed, they exist to uplift and empower individuals, children, youth, and families.

The programs they offer are many and varied but the goal for the people in them is the same, for them to become healthy and self-sufficient no matter what challenges they are dealing with. And the challenges range from homelessness to addiction issues, intellectual and developmental disabilities to mental and behavioral health problems and beyond.

Many of the individuals they serve struggle with basic needs, let alone things that we take for granted, like gifts at Christmastime.

With that in mind, VOA Dakotas is once again doing their Spirit Tree drive. Each person served by them fills out a couple of tags, with their Christmas wishes written on them. Some wishes may be for toys and games, but not surprisingly there may also be requests for hygiene products, clothing, or diapers.

Trees are placed in retail locations with tags on them. Community members can take a tag and purchase a gift to make the holidays a bit brighter, then leave it at the Spirit Tree.

For more information call Meg Hentges at 605-444-6317, see Volunteers of America, Dakotas online and follow them on Facebook .