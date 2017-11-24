Volunteer Till It Hurts and It Will Put You on the Nice List

With Thanksgiving behind us let the holiday season rush into our lives. And now is the time we get really busy so put on your Santa hat and work on your smile.

Sioux Falls has a variety of volunteer opportunities for you.

From decorating at nursing homes and senior living centers to delivering to an entire Christmas bundle to needy families.

Each year the Helpline Center creates Holiday Guides for those who need help and those who want to help during the holiday season.

To learn more just reach out to Helpline Center or call 211.