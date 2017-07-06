Visitor Numbers up at Falls Park

According to the Sioux Falls Convention and Visitor's Bureau tourism numbers at Falls Park are up significantly.

Compared to this same time last year, visitor totals are up by almost 8-thousand with an increase of nearly 4-thousand during the month of June alone.

And that doesn't take into account the number of people who visit Falls Park but don't enter the Visitor Information Center to sign in.

Teri Schmidt, Executive Director of the bureau, believes increased sales and marketing efforts have had a lot to do with the increase.

"The CVB has continued to increase promotion of Sioux Falls throughout the country and obviously Falls Park is a major attraction for visitors. From offering the beautiful park, to the visitor center shop offering the largest selection of Sioux Falls memorabilia, a great cafe and now the Ag Experience, Falls Park has become a destination for visitors. The numbers prove our sales and marketing efforts are working."

Source: Sioux Falls Convention and Visitor's Bureau

See Also: