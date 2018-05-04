Vision & Voice Art Show and Poetry Jam

The arts are vulnerable to being sacrificed in the name of budgets and it happens more often than it should.

If you believe in youth and the positive impact of artists and art there is an event coming to Sioux Falls right up your alley.

Put Friday, May 11 at 6 PM - 8 PM on your calendar and attend the Axtell Park/Joe Foss Inaugural Vision and Voice Student Gala.

Thankfully there are people in the community embracing the powerful healing involved in self expression through art.

This event will highlight the Students of the Vision and Voice project in the areas of Visual Arts and Poetry.

Here is what we can expect via the Inaugural Vision and Voice Student Gala. Facebook Page here is where the idea came from:

For the past four years, I have invited guest artist Joan Zephier to offer students an outlet to share their stories of addiction and recovery through art. The results have been amazing. Over the course of the project, we have found the impact to be far greater than what was intended. We found that students wanted to share about their overall life struggles. These topics range from addiction and recovery, self-harm, depression, anxiety, loss, friends, family, other teen issues.

To see how the program has recently expanded check out their great story on the Inaugural Vision and Voice Student Gala Facebook page.

Axtell/Joe Foss’s Vision and Voice Student Gala will showcase the art and poetry that the students have created over the course of the school year.

This is a free event, open to the public. Friday, May 11th from 5pm-8pm at the Orpheum Theatre.

