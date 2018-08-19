Vikings Struggle in Week 2 Preseason Loss to Jaguars

It isn't time to panic if you are a Minnesota Vikings fan, but week 2 of the preseason didn't look like week 1.

The Vikings lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars at US Bank Stadium 14-10.

Kirk Cousins had a great start to his Vikings career with a perfect drive against Denver in week 1 while he struggled against Jacksonville in week 2.

He was 3-8 for 12 yards on Saturday and according to Courtney Cronin of ESPN, head coach Mike Zimmer of course expects more "I think he can play a lot better, yeah".

Jacksonville showcased their defense and were able to shut down Minnesota for most of the game.

On that same note, Minnesota's defense played well and shut down Jags QB Blake Bortles too.

Minnesota will get back to the field for week 3 of the preseason against Seattle and it is expected that the starters will play the most all preseason.

