Vikings Jump to 2-1 After Week 3 of the NFL Preseason

The games don't count toward the real deal but the Minnesota Vikings were able to jump to 2-1 after a win on Friday night over the Seattle Seahawks.

Minnesota got off to a slow start but a late charge helped them defeat the Seahawks 21-20.

Throughout most of the game, the offense looked a bit stagnant while the defense put up its normal show of dominate play.

Week 3 of the preseason is the game where you see the most reps for the starters and Vikings QB Kirk Cousins ended his night 17-28 for 182 yards and no touchdowns or INT's.

The major disappointment from Friday came from the kicking game as rookie kicker Daniel Carlson missed both of the field goals he attempted.

Minnesota currently all in on Carlson as well, drafting him in this years NFL Draft and releasing their kicker from the last two years in Kai Forbath earlier this week.

All in all though, the coaching staff has to be happy with a win and more so the opportunity once again to evaluate their roster in real game situations.

Locally there was need to celebrate though as rookie SDSU product Jake Wieneke caught a touchdown pass from Kyle Sloter.

The Vikings will conclude their preseason action with a road game against Tennessee on August 30.

The Vikings open the regular season on September 9 at noon as they host the San Fransisco 49ers.

