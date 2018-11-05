MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings turned their defensive line loose on Matthew Stafford in a dominant performance that would have made the old Purple People Eaters proud. This unstoppable pass rush was led by Danielle Hunter. Hunter had 3 1/2 of Minnesota’s franchise-record 10 sacks plus a fourth-quarter fumble return for a touchdown tormenting Stafford and the Detroit Lions all afternoon in a 24-9 victory by the Vikings on Sunday.

Hunter also was credited with nine tackles and four quarterback hits. The Vikings (5-3-1) limited the Lions (3-5) to a season-low 214 total yards and their pressure on Stafford was so intense he literally had pieces of rubber pellets from the artificial turf flushed out of his left eye in the second quarter.

During the heyday of the Purple People Eaters the Vikings had nine sacks in a game in 1968, 1969 and 1970. They also did it in 1993.

But this was the record-setter thanks to a well-timed mix of blitzes called by coach Mike Zimmer and the relentless rush by Hunter and his friends up front.

Adam Thielen’s streak of 100-yard receiving games ended at eight in a row, leaving him in a tie for the record with Lions legend Calvin Johnson.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.