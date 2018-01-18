After the Minneapolis Miracle on Sunday there was still one meaningless play left to happen. By rule a game in the NFL can't end on a touchdown and must have a point after touchdown try. The Saints had already left the field for the locker room. After a 10 minute delay the first player to come out was punter Thomas Morstead.

Morstead, who injured his ribs on his first punt of the game while making a tackle on Marcus Sherels, stood out to Minnesota Vikings fans. Even in my celebratory stupor the single digit jersey number on a lineman for a football play. It wasn't his job, and he was hurt, but he was the first Saint seen jogging the length of the field to participate in the meaningless snap and kneel play.

One fan suggested on Reddit that Vikings fans give donations to Morstead's What You Give Will Grow charity that gives money to Child Life departments at children's hospitals to help kids battle cancer. The fan suggestion spread like a Skol Chant. By Thursday over $170,000 had been raised.

And now Morstead announced he's going to give that money back to Minnesota during the week of the Super Bowl in person when a check will be presented to Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis.