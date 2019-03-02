Vietnam Veteran Recognition Day in Sioux Falls March 29th

National Vietnam War Veterans Day is coming up at the end of this month and there is an opportunity to be part of an honoring reception at the Sioux Falls VA .

From the military benefits home page :

March 29th is National Vietnam War Veterans Day 2019. National Vietnam War Veterans Day is observed every year on March 29 and is a way to thank and honor our nation's Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice.

There will be an honoring reception March 29, 4:00-6:00 PM at the Sioux Falls VA Medical Center 2501 W. 22nd Street

From the Sioux Falls VA press release:

Refreshments, music, and brief program with special commemorative pins at 4:00 p.m. Learn more about what VA benefits are available to you!

Sources: Military Benefits / Sioux Falls VA