Video Shows Effects of Over 5 Inches of Rain Around Sioux Falls

On September 19 and 20, 2018 Sioux Falls and the surrounding area received some very heavy rainfall. Parts of Sioux Falls received over 5 inches of rain which resulted in lots of area flooding. This is some footage from around Sioux Falls as the rain continued to fall.

We visited various places around the city affected by the heavy rainfall including Spencer Park, Sherman Park, Cherry Rock Bridge and Sioux Falls namesake Falls Park where the water was boiling fast.

The updated forecast from the National Weather Service looks we may see some much-needed dryer weather.

Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4:00 PM. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 71. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7:00 PM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 68. South wind 5 to 15 mph.