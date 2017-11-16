Victorian Home Living: A Quick Fix for an Old Porch Floor
There's something about putting your heart in an old home that brings me a deeper fulfillment than living in a brand new home. Perhaps it's keeping the history of this 1902 home alive, maybe it's the enjoyment of driving up in front of the house and smiling when I see the beautiful architectural detail.
As a kid, this home is one that I rode my bike in front of nearly every day. It that had a quirky zig zag in the sidewalk to go around a huge elm tree and all of us kids in Corson needed to be ready navigate the turn. I am so thankful that the owners were ready at just the right time to sell, when my daughter and I needed to call it our home.
With the colder weather creeping up quickly and my winterizing list growing each day, I needed a quick fix to get me through the next few months when it came to the soft flooring on my front porch.
So here's the problem. The spongy floorboards were weakening and cracking each day. Knowing that to do this right, I would need to pull up the floorboards and likely attach sister studs to the supporting boards below, I just wanted something done to get me through till next summer.
The solution I envisioned was a sturdy sheet of plywood, extending beyond the quarter-round trim on the edge, covered in material to make it look appealing. My Dad and I measured the length and cut it on site.
Finding a sweet price on some surprisingly modern indoor/outdoor carpet, we unrolled it on the dining room table and stapled it to the underside of the plywood panel.
The project was actually a fun thing to do on a Sunday afternoon with my parents. Dad stapled, while Mom folded the corners and I cut the excess material.
Well look just above the steps! The finished project looks pretty good for a band-aid fix if you ask me. I may even put matching carpet on the stairs for continuity, but that would be after removing and cleaning storm windows, caulking and a few other things screaming to be done before winter settles in.
See Also: