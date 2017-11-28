Go Fund Me Page Established for Victim of Domestic Violence

In a courtroom Tuesday (November 28) Tony Ledbetter was sentenced to 45 years in prison after cutting off his ex-girlfriend's nipples at her residence in Sioux Falls.

According to the victim’s friend Annie Meyers, the victim still has physical recovery ahead of her and reconstructive surgery on her breasts to be scheduled, which she couldn’t do while pregnant and after having had the baby. The baby is 9 months old and according to a family friend is healthy and has a good disposition.