Victim Stabbed Repeatedly in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police are looking for the suspect who stabbed a person in Sioux Falls.

Authorities say a victim was found with multiple stab wounds to different parts of the body about 10:30 p.m. Sunday. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

The assailant is still at large.

