Victim of Yankton County Crash Identified

LESTERVILLE, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have identified the man who was killed in a car crash in Yankton County over the weekend.

The state Department of Public Safety said Thursday 20-year-old Saul Renteria, of Yankton, was killed when the car in which he was riding veered into a ditch near Lesterville Saturday, hit a field approach, went airborne and caught fire upon landing.

The 29-year-old driver and the other passenger, a 25-year-old man, were seriously injured. All three men in the vehicle were ejected.

The Highway Patrol is investigating.

