Victim of Fatal I-90 Crash Involving 2 Semitrailers ID’D

WALL, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have identified a Rapid City man who died in a crash on Interstate 90 involving two semitrailers.

The Highway Patrol says 65-year-old Clarence Ogle was driving a semi that crashed into another semi that had tipped over and blocked both eastbound lanes of the interstate Monday morning.

Ogle was dead at the scene 6 miles east of Wall.

The driver of the tipped semi and a passenger had gotten out before the crash. They were treated at a Rapid City hospital and released. Charges are pending against the driver.

The crash closed the eastbound lanes of the interstate for more than six hours.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

See Also: