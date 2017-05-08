Park in Mitchell to Add Memorial Wall for Fallen Veterans

Veterans Park in Mitchell will be the new home of a memorial wall to honor fallen soldiers from the area. The black granite bricks are being sold at a brisk pace and will feature the name of the soldier, years, and branch of military.

According to the Daily Republic , the wall will cost approximately $360,000 and is on time and on budget. Officials hope to have it ready for the public by the time the Corn palace Festival rolls around in mid-August.

The wall will have, at this point, 50 to 75 names, with room to add on. Mitchell's police department is encouraging anyone in the area who have lost a loved one in the line of duty to contact them at (605) 995-8400. This is also the number to call if you'd like to donate or buy a brick.

Veterans Park is located at First Avenue and Main Street and hopes to have a grand opening ceremony in September.

