At the request of the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs, Governor Dennis Daugaard has proclaimed Thursday August 31, 2017, as Veterans Day at the South Dakota State Fair in Huron.

Beginning at 10:30 AM a “Salute to Veterans” program will be held at the Northwest Energy Freedom Stage (see map below). Larry Zimmerman, Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs, will be the keynote speaker.

Quoting Secretary Zimmerman, "No matter where or when veterans have served, they've always served with distinction and their service to this country is a bridge that was built on courage, dedication and patriotism."

To show appreciation for their service, the Fair will give all veterans and active military personnel free gate admission the entire day.

Google Maps