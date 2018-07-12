Veterans Cemetery in Sioux Falls Moves Closer to Construction

Four organizations have now pledged $375,000 to a new Veterans Cemetery.

At a Wednesday presentation Avera Health made the latest donation in the amount of $250,000, according to KSFY TV.

This amount along with donations from Sanford Health, the American Legion and Disabled American Veterans will continue the work to finalize the cemetery project.

KSFY reports that Avera has agreed to donate $50,000 every year for the next five years.

The construction has not yet started, but they are currently in the process of submitting an application for a federal grant. That grant is going to be for $6 million.

Earlier this year in May Governor Dennis Daugaard signed a bill into law that paved the way for a state veteran’s cemetery to be built in Sioux Falls.

The Sioux Falls City Council passed a resolution to donate at least 40 acres of land to be used for burials. The land is located north of the city off of Slip Up Creek Road.

