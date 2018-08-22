Veronica Mars , the short-lived mystery series starring Kristen Bell that received a crowdfunded film in 2014, may return with a new season on streaming service Hulu.

A revival series from original creator Rob Thomas, which would once again feature Bell in the title role, is close to receiving the greenlight from Hulu, noted The Hollywood Reporter .

Hulu and Warner Bros., the studio behind the series, are said to have been working on a deal for months. The deal will still allow Bell to star on NBC's The Good Place , Entertainment Weekly reported .

Veronica Mars, which followed a teenaged private investigator, aired for two seasons on UPN in 2004 before a third and final season aired on The CW. Thomas then directed a 2014 feature film that was funded through Kickstarter. The film featured Bell solving a murder mystery after returning home for her high-school reunion.

The series -- which also spawned two books co-written by Thomas and Jennifer Graham -- also starred Jason Dohring, Teddy Dunn, Tina Majorino, Chris Lowell, Percy Daggs III, Francis Capra and Ryan Hansen who all returned for the film.

By Wade Sheridan, UPI.com

