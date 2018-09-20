It’s another revival of a revival. How long before we get a revival of a revival of a revival? (Actually I think The Twilight Zone counts as that. Nevermind.)

This news is just about a double revival: Veronica Mars , which aired for 3 seasons on UPN and The CW in the 2000s, then rallied its fanbase to crowdfund a spinoff film which was released in 2014. Now Veronica Mars is headed back to the small screen, with the news that Hulu has purchased a new eight-episode season of the show. Kristen Bell announced the news on her Instagram, while also revealing that Hulu will be making available every episode from the first three seasons as well:

We also know the subject of the new shows:

In the new installment, spring breakers are getting murdered in Neptune, thereby decimating the seaside town’s lifeblood tourist industry. After Mars Investigations is hired by the parents of one of the victims to find their son’s killer, Veronica is drawn into a mystery that pits the enclave’s wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast’s answer to Daytona Beach.

Sounds like the ideal material for more Mars. Expect the new season to premiere on Hulu in 2019.