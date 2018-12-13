Veronica Madetzke Named the December 2018 Volunteer of the Month

The Helpline Center along with Meta Bank congratulate Veronica Madetzke of Sioux Falls on being named the December 2018 Volunteer of the Month. Since 2010, Veronica has been volunteering as a Peer Visitor for Independent Living Choices (ILC).

Veronica volunteers there every month, in addition to volunteering at other agencies. Her duties primarily include phoning people with disabilities to offer friendship, support, and encouragement. She acts as a mentor and shares how she lives independently.

According to her volunteer coordinator, since day one, Veronica has gone over and above providing peer support and becoming great friends with many of those she serves. She's described as having a positive attitude and is very dependable.

The Helpline Center and MetaBank are pleased to present Veronica with a framed certificate, a gift from MetaBank, and a letter of appreciation from Mayor Paul TenHaken. Veronica will also be honored at the Spirit of Volunteerism Awards Luncheon on May 9, 2019, at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

Congratulations Veronica!!!