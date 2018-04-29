Verne Drive-In Opens This Weekend With Blockbuster Movie

The first drive-in movie theater opened in 1933 in Camden, New Jersey. At one time, there were more than 4,000 drive-in movie theaters in the United States. Today, less than 350 remain open. We're lucky to have one just a few miles away from Sioux Falls.

The Verne Drive-in in Luverne, Minnesota has been open for over 60 years and still attracts thousands of customers every summer. A few years ago, the Verne Drive-in converted to digital projection. If the theater wanted to survive, they had no choice. The film industry replaced their 35mm film prints with digital projection. If they didn't convert, there wouldn't be any movies to show.

Going to a drive-in movie will create memories that will last a lifetime. When I was a kid, going to the drive-in theater to watch The Apple Dumpling Gang and Grease was one of my favorite memories.

The Verne Drive-in will be open for the season Friday, May 4 and Saturday, May 5. They'll be showing the number one movie in the world, Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther. Tickets are only $5 per person for ages 6 and up. Since you're saving so much money on the movie ticket, you'll have plenty leftover to indulge in some concession stand goodies. They have lots of yummy sweet treats and buttery popcorn, but you can also order dinner. Everybody loves a square meal of cheese balls, pizza and corn dogs.

Movies start at dusk, which is approximately 8:40 PM. Gates open 1 1/2 hours before showtime.

For a list of movies playing each weekend, check out the Verne Drive-In website. Showings are every Friday and Saturday Sunday until Memorial Day weekend, then they will be open 7 days a week for the season.

