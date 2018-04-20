Vern Eide Pajama Drive For Children’s Inn

The Children's Inn of Sioux Falls provides free services for women, children and men who are victims of family violence, elder abuse, child abuse, neglect or sexual assault.

In order to do the great work they do The Children's Inn is always in need of our financial and product support. And right now you can help out by doing some drive by jammying...I have no idea how you spell that, but it's a thing.

Right now stop by any of Sioux Falls Vern Eide locations during the month of April and help fill some of their vehicles with stuff for the guests at the Children's Inn!

They are looking for new pajamas, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, conditioner, and socks.

The Children's Inn was founded in 1977 and through a merger in 1998, became a program of Children's Home Society of South Dakota, a private, nonprofit organization.

