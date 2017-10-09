Vehicle Vandals Apprehended in Central Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls police have found the suspects of a recent string of vandalism. Now they're looking for any victims who have yet to come forward.

According to Sergeant Tarah Walton, two juveniles were located Monday afternoon, October 9th and identified as the suspects in several vehicle vandalism incidents in the central part of Sioux Falls. The suspects were first spotted in a stolen vehicle and were apprehended after a pursuit that ended near Canton.

Authorities were busy taking reports of broken or damaged car windows, and evidence of rocks being used to create much of the damage.