Vehicle Crashes into Sioux Falls Residence

Officer Sam Clemens provided further details in a released statement. "A 21 year old Sioux Falls man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after his 2001 Chrysler 300 crashed into a house." said Clemens. He said there was difficulty on the driver's part with navigating the curved road. "The car hit the curb, grazed a tree in the boulevard, and struck a house. During the accident, the car flipped in the air and, while it was upside down, hit the front of the house. The car traveled across the front of the house and stopped in the garage."