Vehicle Crashes into Sioux Falls Residence
At 3:30 AM on November 29, Authorities responded to an incident where a car crashed into a Sioux Falls residence.
The police scanner from Sioux Falls indicated multiple emergency responders were on the scene at 817 N. Leadale Avenue.
The vehicle came to rest upside down, partially through the garage door.
Officer Sam Clemens provided further details in a released statement. "A 21 year old Sioux Falls man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after his 2001 Chrysler 300 crashed into a house." said Clemens. He said there was difficulty on the driver's part with navigating the curved road. "The car hit the curb, grazed a tree in the boulevard, and struck a house. During the accident, the car flipped in the air and, while it was upside down, hit the front of the house. The car traveled across the front of the house and stopped in the garage."
Authorities indicated the driver had a skull fracture. Speed and a possibility of alcohol consumption are being investigated.
The homeowners had no physical injuries.