We are all deeply saddened by the horrific and senseless tragedy in Las Vegas on Sunday, October 1. Together with radio stations across America, we’re making a push to collect funds to help victims and their families.

Your donation, whatever you can give, is meaningful and will provide relief for these families during this difficult time.

Please donate now to the Las Vegas Victims' Fund.

In addition to our push for donations, we also temporarily suspended our cash contest earlier this week. Instead of giving the money away through the contest, we will donate Monday and Tuesday's prize money to the victims' fund .

Let's do everything we can to help these families as they struggle to put their lives back together. Thank you from all of us.