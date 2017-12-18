Valuable Guitar Stolen at Sioux Falls Concert Saturday Night

Keep your eyes and ears open for information about a Les Paul that was snatched.

KSFY TV is reporting that the valuable guitar guitar was taken from the stage following the Whiskey Myers concert Saturday night at The District in Sioux Falls.

According to KSFY a stolen property report was filed with Sioux Falls Police Department that included three guitars, one being the Les Paul Gold Top.

Friends of the band have posted a picture of the guitar on Facebook.

Sioux Falls Police are asking if anyone has information on the theft to contact Crime Stoppers at (605) 367-7000.

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *