Valiant Fight but Skyforce Fall at Texas

They were seven strong, but fell eight points short as the Sioux Falls Skyforce were outgunned by the Texas Legends 126-118 Thursday night at Dr. Pepper Arena in Frisco Texas. It was the first round of a two-game trip to the Lone Star State.

As a team in transition, the Skyforce (15-16) can claim some turnover in their roster. It could have been one reason for the 24 turnovers committed as a team.

For their part, the Legends (19-11) used those extra possessions to launch a lot of shots with a 52 percent conversion rate. Another potential sign of fresh legs for the hosts came with 14 offensive rebounds from those misses.

Still the Texas lead was only four heading to the final 12 minutes. Considering the bulge against the Skyforce was 21 starting the second half made it all the more impressive. Nine straight for the hosts early in the fourth pushed the lead to double digits. Texas maintained that gap until the final minute.

Each man supplied his portion of the points for Sioux Falls as Matt Williams, Jr. scored 30 points on 10 three-point shots. Kadeem Jack scored 21 and A.J. Hammons had a monster effort of 18 points, 16 rebounds and 3 blocks. In his first game back with the ‘Force, Briante Weber accumulated 18 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 steals.

Texas had a slightly more balanced attack with 6 players with 15 or more points. To the forefront were Jameel Warney and Johnathan Motley with 21 points each with Donald Sloan and Jalen Jones right behind with 19 apiece.

Both teams will take to the road for Saturday night tussles. Sioux Falls will be at Rio Grande Valley with the Legends taking the journey north to face the Iowa Wolves.