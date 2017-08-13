Valerie Schonewill is a human relations specialist with the City of Sioux Falls Human Relations Office , part of the City Attorney's Office , which supports the Human Relations Commission .

Just for the record, that's not City of Sioux Falls Human Resources . She's not the person to call about openings.

Valerie listens to residents stories of discrimination in housing and employment and the like.

Lots of laughs, right?

But Valerie can still tell a joke and she willingly contributed to the Guest Joke series on The Patrick Lalley Show. We ask guests to tell us their favorite or best joke after our interviews.

Not everybody. Sometimes we just forget.

Listen to Valerie's joke below.

