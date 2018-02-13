Valentine’s Day Statistics – I’m Still Not Sold

I recently ran across a website devoted specifically to Valentine's Day and how much "stuff" we purchase for that one day. The website is Static Brain dot com .

You need to check it out. WOW! According to the latest figures, each year we spend OVER $13-BILLION on Valentine's Day stuff. OMG!

I had no idea we spent so much money on a "made up" holiday. I say "made up" because it's just that - a holiday the card companies have pushed down our throats.

Now before you fly off the handle, I'm well aware of Saint Valentine and the folklore surrounding his existence. According to history.com,

"Valentine was a priest who served during the third century in Rome. When Emperor Claudius II decided that single men made better soldiers than those with wives and families, he outlawed marriage for young men. Valentine, realizing the injustice of the decree, defied Claudius and continued to perform marriages for young lovers in secret. When Valentine’s actions were discovered, Claudius ordered that he be put to death."

But let's be completely honest here folks. How many of us even think about Saint Valentine on February 14? I'm betting very few - if any at all.

Today, it's all about the flowers and the cards and the candies - just another reason for me to have to go out and spend money on stuff my wife and I don't need.

A few years ago one of my good friends figured out how to get around this whole "having to buy stuff to prove my love" fallacy.

He and his wife instead drive to their nearest department store that has a card section, pick out a card for one another, read it and then put it back in the rack - BRILLIANT!

Not only are they telling their spouse they love them, but they're also doing it without spending any money. Plus, it provides them with a good laugh they can share.

So, in the event my wife is reading this - get your coat honey. When I get home we're going to the store.

Source: Static Brain

