South Dakota pride will be on display during the South Dakota High School Activities Association Football Championships at the Dakota Dome this week in Vermillion.

The teams in each of the seven classes have been invited to wear USS South Dakota helmet decals for the championship football games.

The decals feature the crest of South Dakota's namesake vessel, which consists of Mount Rushmore, pheasant feathers and coyotes.

The crest also features 13 stars representing the 13 battles fought by the USS South Dakota battleship (BB 57) during World War II. Plus a rattlesnake depicting stealth and fast attack readiness and the boat’s motto “Under the sea we rule.”

The USS South Dakota (SSN 790) will be one of the newest and most innovative fast-attack submarines in the U.S. Navy fleet. When in service SSN 790 will carry a crew of 132 Navy personnel. The submarine will be commissioned on February 2, 2019, in Groton, Connecticut.